Pembroke schools: Lorenzo Smith Elementary School (copy)
Buy Now

Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

HOPKINS PARK — Free English as a Second Language classes for adults will be offered two evenings per week, starting Aug. 22 at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School.

Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 is partnering with Kankakee Community College’s Adult & Community Education program to offer the course.

Classes will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lorenzo R. Smith School, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.

Recommended for you