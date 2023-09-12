KANKAKEE — Derek Grant has struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since age 17, when he became a victim of random gun violence.

While visiting Chicago, Grant was shot 11 times as he sat in his vehicle outside of a shopping center — in broad daylight.

For years, the now-39-year-old Kankakee resident suffered in silence. He was scared to talk about what he was going through, often lashing out and ending up on the wrong side of the law.

