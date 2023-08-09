KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board on Monday identified selling points as well as challenges in Kankakee School District 111 that potential candidates for its next superintendent should know.

The board met for a focus group in the Kankakee High School cafeteria with three consultants from School Exec Connect, the search firm it hired earlier this year to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Genevra Walters.

Walters is set to retire after the 2023-24 school year. She will have served 10 years in the position.

Recommended for you