KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 took measures to secure its schools for about 20 minutes Tuesday after receiving reports of shots fired at a residence in the 500 block of South Osborn Avenue.
All schools in the district were placed on “secure,” meaning everyone at the school is to get inside while all outside access points are to be locked. No one is allowed in or out of the building.
Secure is one of five possible actions of standard response protocol that schools use during emergency situations.
Kankakee police said that it appeared someone in a home in the 500 block of South Osborn Avenue was shooting at suspects who were shooting at the house early Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives obtained a search warrant and retrieved a firearm inside the residence, according to police.
An exact motive for the shooting remains unclear, police said.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the schools followed secure protocol at 2:03 p.m. and were given the all-clear at around 2:20 p.m.
Schools were dismissed at their normal times.
Kankakee police advised the district to secure its schools, Walters said.
The district was informed that possible suspects from the incident were mobile in the community; therefore, all of the district’s schools took precautions, she said.
Some parents said they were not directly notified by the district while the incident was taking place.
Notifications were shared via the district’s Facebook page at 2:23 and 2:28 p.m.
Walters said that because the incident concluded within about 20 minutes, there wasn’t time to send individual notifications district wide.
“When we get an alert that there is a problem, we have to get all of the kids in the building first before we start talking to people,” she said.
Some parents may have received direct notifications from their child’s school, she said.
The schools communicate with one another via an app called Crisis Go.
“If there’s children outside, we have to get them all into the building, into their classrooms,” Walters said. “Then, we try to figure out what’s going on. All of this happened in 20 or 30 minutes. Our first priority is to make sure our students are safe.”
Possible actions of standard response protocol include hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter.
Secure is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building, such as criminal activity in the immediate neighborhood.
With a hold, people inside the school are asked to stay in their room or area and clear the hallways.
Lockdown is the protocol used to secure individual rooms and keep students quiet and in place; rooms are locked, lights are shut off and students are hiding, for example, because of an intruder in the building.
Evacuate is the protocol used to move students and staff from one location to another in or out of the building. Shelter is the protocol for group and self protection.