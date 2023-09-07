Caution

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 took measures to secure its schools for about 20 minutes Tuesday after receiving reports of shots fired at a residence in the 500 block of South Osborn Avenue.

All schools in the district were placed on “secure,” meaning everyone at the school is to get inside while all outside access points are to be locked. No one is allowed in or out of the building.

Secure is one of five possible actions of standard response protocol that schools use during emergency situations.

Recommended for you