Kankakee School bus routes (copy)

Kankakee High School students step off the bus and into school at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — In an effort to solve its persistent transportation problems, Kankakee School District 111 will be bringing its busing system in house next school year.

The district will not be renewing its contract with Illinois Central School Bus Company.

School officials estimated the costs for the district operating its own busing will be approximately $5.6 million for the 2023-24 school year.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you