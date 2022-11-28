...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Kankakee High School students step off the bus and into school at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Halfway through the school year, busing troubles continue.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district is currently between 18 and 25 drivers short.
“It is because of the [national] bus driver shortage, so it’s no one’s fault,” she said. “We feel that if we can bring in the transportation into the district rather than contracting with a vendor, then we can forgo the profit that a company would receive and move that profit to the staff members.”
Some routes are not being run each day, and School on Wheels drivers are used to cover as many as possible, according to the district.
Long wait times also are an issue.
On some days, students are waiting outside for their bus for 30 to 45 minutes, and they sometimes wait up to an hour in the afternoon for a bus to bring them home.
The Kankakee School Board voted to approve the creation of an in-house transportation department during its Nov. 14 meeting.
Walters said the first step in creating the department will be to hire additional clerks for payroll and human resources, as about 100 new employees would inevitably be added to the payroll.
Many of the new employees will be bus drivers. The district will also be looking to hire a safety coordinator.
Walters said the rationale for the change includes getting students to and from school in a timely manner, increasing daily attendance, removing time restrictions on field trips and transporting extra-curricular activities on yellow school buses.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
