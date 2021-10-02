KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board heard an update on COVID-19 numbers and approved the fiscal year 2022 budget for Kankakee School District 111 during its meeting this week.
As of Monday’s board meeting, there have been 64 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 18 positive cases among adults in the district since the school year started in August, Superintendent Genevra Walters reported.
She also reported that as of Monday, there had been 510 total students and six adults asked to quarantine this school year.
She noted that a large portion of the students in quarantine was in the Kankakee High School freshman class, who were scheduled to return from quarantine Thursday. She also noted that these numbers change on a daily basis.
Walters said the district would be putting together a chart for employees and students to clear up the expectations for who is required to quarantine and the conditions for returning to school, which will be posted to the district’s website.
This includes that a student or staff member who is vaccinated and not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms does not have to quarantine, she said.
Therefore, some of the KHS freshmen were eligible to return to school before the rest of their class on Thursday.
Walters noted there was some confusion with differing guidance from the CDC, health departments and Illinois State Board of Education, so the district consulted with its attorney for clarification.
Budget
Nicole Terrell-Smith, assistant superintendent of business services, presented some highlights from the fiscal year 2022 budget in a budget hearing prior to the regular board meeting.
The district’s budgeted revenue includes about $23 million in local funds, $43 million in state funds, $12.2 million in federal funds and $14.8 million in ESSER (federal COVID-19 aid) funds, for a total of about $93 million.
Terrell-Smith also noted the consumer price index for fiscal year 2022 is 1.4 percent, and the tax collection rate is estimated at about 91 percent, which is in line with last year’s rate.
As for expenditures, she projected a total of about $88.3 million, an increase of about $13.2 million from fiscal year 2021.
Other spending
Also during Monday’s meeting, board members voted to table a 4 percent salary increase for Superintendent Walters for the 2021-22 school year.
Additionally, the purchase of a contract for tutoring services with Paper Education Company for the 2021-22 school year was approved in the consent agenda. The services will cost $58,720.
According to the proposal for the services, the company will provide online one-on-one tutoring in both English and Spanish for students at Kankakee High School in all subjects.
The services were proposed as a means of addressing learning loss due to scheduling problems which are still being worked out at the high school.
