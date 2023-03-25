KSB (copy)

The Kankakee School Board meets in October 2022. The board now is working on a plan to select a new superintendent upon current the retirement of current superintendent, Genevra Walters.

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board created a request for proposals Tuesday that will be used to solicit firms to lead the search for the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111.

As they hashed out the details of the Request for Proposal [RFP], board members also deliberated some specific dates in the timeline for the search.

Some board members wanted to approve the RFP that night; instead, the board agreed to wait until its regularly scheduled meeting next week to vote on the document so that more members of the public are aware of the process.

