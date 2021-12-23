Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A 20-year-old Kankakee man was arrested Wednesday after police say he led officers from multiple agencies on a chase through Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.
Deshawn T. Calhoun was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with aggravated fleeing police at 21 mph over the speed limit (Class 4 felony), according to court records.
He also was charged with getting 35 traffic tickets for speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, speeding 35 or more mph over the speed limit, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, having no valid driver’s license, disregarding a traffic signal, disregarding a stop sign, conducting an improper turn at an intersection, changing lanes without signal and headlight violation.
According to Kankakee Police Department reports, Kankakee police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Yates Avenue at 8:40 p.m. Monday for an unknown incident.
As officers approached the area, a 2006 Toyota Prius left the area at a high rate of speed, police said.
Officers were able to identify Calhoun as the driver, according to reports.
Speeds during the chase reached between 80 and 100 mph before police terminated the chase, according to police.
