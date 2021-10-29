Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

A few showers this morning, becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. High 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.