Kankakee school buses
Kankakee High School students navigate to their buses in August 2022. Kankakee District 111 officially took over its busing system on July 1.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has taken the wheel on its busing system.

Transportation Director Charles Tudor said the district finally took over transportation July 1 when its contract with Illinois Central School Bus Company expired.

The district ran 23 routes to finish summer school transportation, he said.

