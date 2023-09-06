KANKAKEE — The transition program for adult students with special needs in Kankakee School District 111 has moved into a new location.

The site, which will also feature a manufacturing area where students can learn job development skills, is being called the Kankakee Community Independent Living and Development Center.

Last week, the Kankakee School Board unanimously approved a finalized five-year lease for the property located in the former Embrace Consignment store within the Meadowview Shopping Center.

