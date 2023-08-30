Swearing in
Suzanna Berrones, Chris Bohlen and Deb Johnston take an oath to serve on the Kankakee School Board during a special meeting at Kankakee High School earlier this year. The superintendent search for Kankakee School District 111 is moving along schedule, according to the Kankakee School Board’s latest update.

 Daily Journal/ Stephanie Markham

KANKAKEE — The superintendent search for Kankakee School District 111 is moving along “exactly” on schedule, according to the Kankakee School Board’s latest update.

If the process continues going as planned, a new leader for the district should be named by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

“It’s moving along and moving along with exactly the schedule that we set for it to move along,” Board President Chris Bohlen said during Monday’s meeting at Kankakee High School.

