Cedric Lewis

 Submitted photo

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has a new assistant superintendent of business services.

The Kankakee School Board last week approved the hire of Cedric Lewis for the position.

Lewis was previously the chief financial officer for Proviso Township High School District 209. He has more than 25 years of experience as the chief financial officer of a district, according to board documents.

