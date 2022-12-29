As the 2022 year is coming to a close, school boards are voting on the tax levies that will fund local schools for the upcoming fiscal year.

Two of the latest levies to pass include Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 and Kankakee School District 111.

BOURBONNAIS

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

