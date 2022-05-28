KANKAKEE — Victoria Baez, 21, of Kankakee, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office with harassing a witness, communicating with a witness and intimidation of a witness Thursday.
Baez was arrested by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Groups agents Tuesday.
It was the second arrest made by KAMEG agents tied to last Monday’s arrest of Tanairi Cintora, 31, of Kankakee, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said during Baez’s bond hearing Thursday.
Brittany Parsons, 32, of Bourbonnais, was charged by the state’s attorney office with harassing a witness, communicating with a witness and intimidation of a witness last week.
During Baez’s bond hearing Thursday, Gunderson said Baez and Parsons were in court when Cintora’s bond was set on May 18.
Baez is the live-in girlfriend of Cintora, Gunderson said.
Baez and Parsons reviewed surveillance recordings from Cintora’s house prior to her arrest. They were able to identify a person involved in Cintora’s arrest, Gunderson said.
Using a Facebook post made by Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum in regards to Cintora’s arrest, Baez created a fake Facebook account, according to Gunderson. She identified that person and when he would be in court again via the ISP post, Gunderson said.
The post could not be located on the ISP District 21 Facebook page.
According to Gunderson, Baez wrote that she and Parsons were going to follow the witness home after his court date and blow up his house.
A threatening phone call to the person that said they “should watch their back” and “snitches end up dead” was played at Parsons’ bond hearing last week and she admitted it was her voice, Gunderson said.
Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Baez’s bond at $500,000.
Arrest of Cintora
Cintora was charged with multiple charges by the state’s attorney’s office.
KAMEG agents said they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of West Williams Street in Kankakee where Cintora lived. The search resulted in the seizure of one loaded handgun, three rifles and hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition, KAMEG said.
Also seized were 26 grams of cocaine, 75 suspected fentanyl pills, 120 Alprazolam pills, 27 LSD stamps, 170 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,500 grams of cannabis, over 40,000 grams of THC infused products, cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, according to KAMEG.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.