Daily Journal staff report

ASHKUM – Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 27-year-old Sergio Huerta, of Huntsville, Texas, who is wanted for his involvement in an incident that occurred on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 261 in Ford County.

On Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., ISP District 21 troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-57 northbound at mile marker 261. The accident involved a Honda Accord and a Freightliner semi-tractor trailer.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you