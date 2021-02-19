Daily Journal staff report
The vast majority of Will County Republicans voted to censure Rep. Adam Kinzinger Thursday night, Politico’s Illinois Playbook reported Friday.
Kinzinger continues to receive backlash from fellow Republicans for suggesting the 25th Amendment be invoked to remove President Trump and being one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump under the charge of “incitement of insurrection” on Jan. 13.
Will County Republicans voted 111-5 to censure Kinzinger with one abstention, according to Playbook.
“The vote is meant to remind the representative who he represents: the people who elected him, not his self-interests,” Will County Republican Chairman George Pearson told Playbook.
He said Kinzinger’s decision to start a PAC that “goes against other Republicans was a betrayal” and that he plans to begin looking for a challenger to Kinzinger’s seat.
Kinzinger criticized the “ineptitude” of Will County GOP leaders for not maintaining control of county wide offices in a press release responding to news of the censure Thursday night.
“The leaders of the Will County GOP have proven they are unable to assist Republican candidates in winning these especially important elections,” he said. “As the last federal Republican official representing Will County, I have been saddened by this ineptitude.”
Will County is the third of 14 counties in Kinzinger’s 16th Congressional District to have Republican leadership issue an individual censure. The Iroquois County GOP also voted to censure Kinzinger this week, according to the Rockford Register Star, and LaSalle County’s Republican Central Committee voted for censuring in early February.
Lyle Behrends, chairman of Iroquois County’s Republican Party and vice chairman of the Iroquois County Board, told the Register Star that county Republican leadership felt disappointment toward Kinzinger “over the years,” and his impeachment vote was “just one more thing.”
