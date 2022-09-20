Cash bail

State Rep. Justin Slaughter, DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin, state Sen. Robert Peters and state Sen. John Curran.

SPRINGFIELD – Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.

The measure that will eliminate it has been on the books since early 2021, giving the justice system two years to plan for the major overhaul of the state’s pretrial detention system.

It’s also given time for the measure to become politicized to a point where the reality of the law has become indistinguishable from the political rhetoric surrounding it.

Pretrial fairness flow chart

A flow chart produced by the Illinois Supreme Court Pretrial Implementation Task Force shows how release by citation will work under the Pretrial Fairness Act. The flow chart and other considerations for courts can be found in full here: illinoiscourts.gov/courts/additional-resources/pretrial-implementation-task-force/.

