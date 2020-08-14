CHICAGO (AP) — Survey teams with the National Weather Service have confirmed that 14 tornadoes touched down Monday in northern Illinois when a rare storm known as a derecho swept parts of the Midwest.
The weather service's Chicago office said in a Thursday update that it confirmed a total of 15 tornado touchdowns in its forecast region, including one in the northwestern Indiana town of Kentland.
The 14 other tornadoes were in northern Illinois, and most of those were in the Chicago metropolitan area, including an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds that hit the Rogers Park neighborhood on the city's north side before moving onto Lake Michigan as a waterspout.
That storm left damage along a 3-mile-long path. The weather service also documented wind damage in several areas that were raked by winds of 75 mph (120 kilometers per hour) or greater and toppled trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages.
