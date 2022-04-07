Daily Journal staff report
Applications to vote by mail in the General Primary Election on June 28 are now available in the Kankakee County Clerk’s office. Applications to vote by mail are accepted through June 23.
To vote by mail, individuals must be registered voters. Declaration of party affiliation will be required to vote in the primary election.
Ballots will be mailed beginning May 19. In-person early voting will begin that day as well and will continue through June 27.
New legislation also allows voters to sign up to permanently receive a mail ballot for either all elections or just for those that do not require party designation.
For those unable to vote in person at the county clerk’s office, a vote-by-mail application may be requested by calling the office at 815-937-2990. Voters also can download and print an absentee application online at kankakeecountyclerk.gov. Permanent vote-by-mail applications are available online as well.
The office is located at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
