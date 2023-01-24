TRO scan

This is a scan of the temporary restraining order from the fourth judicial circuit, Effingham County.

 Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban.

Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in southern Illinois, arguing that Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison had abused his discretion and the plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed in their lawsuit, thus the restraining order was granted incorrectly.

Morrison’s late Friday order applies to only the 800-plus plaintiffs in the case filed by Tom DeVore, the unsuccessful 2022 GOP candidate for attorney general.

