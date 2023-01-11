SPRINGFIELD – On the first full day of his second term, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.

Pritzker signed the bill during a ceremony in the Statehouse just hours after the final version of it cleared the House, making Illinois the ninth state in the nation to impose such a ban.

“I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect and we can end the sale of these weapons of war as soon as possible,” Pritzker said.

