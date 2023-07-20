SAFE-T Act hearings (copy)
Buy Now

Representatives from the State of Illinois listen to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe give his opening arguments in December 2022 in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. A portion of the act was ruled constitutional on Tuesday. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

SPRINGFIELD — A landmark criminal justice reform that eliminates cash bail in Illinois is constitutional, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, paving the way for the change to take effect Sept. 18.

The 5-2 decision — handed down on partisan lines — means that an individual’s wealth will no longer play a role in whether they are incarcerated while awaiting trial. Judges can still order someone to be detained as they await trial, but the new system will instead be based on an offender’s level of risk of reoffending or fleeing prosecution.

With the new law’s implementation, Illinois will become the first state in the U.S. to fully eliminate cash bail — and all provisions of the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform will have taken full effect.

Recommended for you