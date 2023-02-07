Illinois Semiautomatic Weapons (copy)

Assault weapons are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield in this file photograph.

 AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

SPRINGFIELD — Recent court cases across the country challenging gun regulations could be an issue for conversation at the Illinois statehouse as the state faces a bevy of lawsuits over its gun and magazine ban.

After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a New York case challenging that state’s gun laws, a new precedent was set. Gun rights advocate Todd Vandermyde said no longer are courts to balance public safety with fundamental rights. Instead, he said, courts are to rule on the text and tradition of the Second Amendment as a “supercharged right.”

“Courts around the country are taking the New York decision, which some call Bruen, to heart,” Vandermyde told The Center Square.

Recommended for you