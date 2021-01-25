Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, highest near and north of the Kankakee River. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are expected, as well. Northeast winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Through noon CST /1 PM EST/ Tuesday with the main impacts tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact later portions of this evening's commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&