Treasurer candidates
State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, left, and his opponent Tom Demmer are pictured during Illinois State Fair political days in Springfield. 
 Capitol News Illinois photos

SPRINGFIELD – In Illinois, the role of state treasurer is that of chief investment officer.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs has held that position for two full terms, winning by less than 10,000 votes in 2014 before cruising to an 18 percentage-point victory in 2018.

He boasts that Illinois has topped $1.2 billion in interest gains on its investments since he took office, making him just the second treasurer since Republican Judy Baar Topinka, who held that post from 1995 through 2007, to reach that threshold.

Recommended for you