SPRINGFIELD — State and local officials in the Metro East area near St. Louis cautioned residents on both sides of the Illinois-Missouri line to be diligent about protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.
“It is in the best interests of all St. Louis and Metro East residents, Illinoisans, and Missourians alike, to take action now to bring down the positivity rate,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said during a Monday news conference in East St. Louis. “And we're working together across the border to make sure that that happens.”
Pritzker’s comments came one day after the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new social and economic restrictions for the six-county area in the wake of the region’s rising number of cases and test positivity rate.
He was joined at the event IDPH Director Dr. Ngoki Ezike, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, East Side Health District Administrator Elizabeth Patton Whiteside and East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III.
Eastern recently recovered from COVID-19.
“I was diagnosed positive on July 13,” he said. “I was OK, feeling-wise. That Wednesday hit me like a ton of bricks. I never felt that bad in my life. I was scared not knowing what the outcome may be.”
Eastern noted that the city of East St. Louis recently enacted a mandate that all individuals within the city limits wear a face covering whenever they are outside of a private residence.
“East St. Louis, I ask you to stay patient and to take proper safety measures so we all can start focusing back on rebuilding a new normal,” he said.
Pritzker said it's time to get serious.
“If you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start,” Pritzker said. “Wear a mask to maximize the chance that children can have in-person learning this fall. Maintain 6 feet of physical distance to keep the small business owners’ dining rooms open and retail stores in business. Each of us has a role to play in the future of this region’s health and economy.”
The new mitigation efforts are not as severe as those that were in place statewide during Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which ended June 26. But they are more stringent than those that have been in place during Phase 4. They include requiring bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and limiting seating in those establishments to six people per table.
Bars are being told to seat people only at tables and to remove bar stools to prevent gathering around the bar.
Elsewhere, public gatherings, meetings and social events will be limited to 25 guests or 25 percent of the overall room capacity. All reception halls will be closed and party buses will be shut down.
Casinos are being ordered to close at 11 p.m. and are limited to 25 percent capacity.
Those restrictions will remain in place for at least 14 days, which is the average incubation period for the virus. If the test positivity rate does not fall below 8 percent during that time, IDPH said more stringent measures will be imposed, possibly including the closure of bars and restaurants
“On the flip side, if the positivity rate falls below 6.5 percent, on average, these new mitigation measures will be removed and this region will return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan,” Pritzker said.
Metro East is the first of the state’s 11 regions to reach the resurgence levels that trigger new restrictions. The region consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties.
Communities in the region include Alton, Belleville, Collinsville, Columbus, East St. Louis, Granite City and Scott Air Force Base.
Officials have attributed much of the increase to cross-border travel to and from St. Louis, where mitigation efforts have been less strict than in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
