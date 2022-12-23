Homelessness supplies
Downtowngal, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

SPRINGFIELD – For Illinois’ homeless populations and those that serve them, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a crisis – the volunteer, mostly faith-based shelters that had long been the backbone of the state’s emergency housing system were closing their doors.

But with the crisis – and a sudden influx of temporary federal, state and philanthropic funding – came an opportunity to move away from an already-stressed emergency housing system to what advocates say is a more dignified and effective one.

Those same advocates, however, say the new system, largely based on using government vouchers to fund private hotel rooms, is on the edge of a fiscal cliff as federal COVID-19 response funding dries up.

