CNI electric vehicle

A pair of electric vehicles charge outside of the Illinois State Capitol Complex.

 CNI/file

Illinois lawmakers last week passed significant legislation dealing with electric vehicle manufacturing incentives and the availability of hygiene products for prisoners in the state’s correctional system.

But some weightier issues, including a possible assault weapons ban, will wait until a lame duck session scheduled for early January.

Last week, lawmakers wrapped up a five-day fall veto session that focused mainly on changes to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform package first adopted in 2021 and a $1.8 billion infusion of cash into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

