Third District judge candidates

Justices Mary Kay O’Brien and Michael Burke are each vying for a spot on the Supreme Court representing the 3rd District.

 Via obrienforsupremecourt.com and justicemikeburke.com

SPRINGFIELD – The race for the 3rd District Illinois Supreme Court seat features two experienced jurists in a contest that could determine partisan control of the court for the next several years.

Incumbent Justice Michael J. Burke, a Republican who was appointed to the court in 2020 to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of former Justice Robert Thomas, is seeking a full 10-year term. He faces Democrat Mary Kay O’Brien, a justice on the 3rd District Court of Appeals, who has spent nearly 19 years on the bench.

Burke has served on the bench for 30 years. A former assistant state’s attorney in DuPage County, he was appointed to the circuit court there in 2001 after serving as an associate judge since 1992. He won election to that seat in 2002 and retention in 2008. In July 2008, he was assigned to the appellate court. In 2014, he was elected to that court and remained there until his elevation to the Supreme Court.

