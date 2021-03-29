WATSEKA — Stock+Field in Watseka won’t be permanently closing after all. This past week R.P. Acquisitions Corp. reached an agreement to purchase the 25 Stock+Field stores, including the Watseka store at 1200 E. Walnut St.
Stock+Field will temporarily close at the end of business on Wednesday, as part of the announcement in January by its CEO Matthew Whebbe of the Minnesota-based company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 10 at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Minnesota.
R.P. Acquisitions Corp., the parent of R.P. Lumber, stepped in to save the retailer from permanently closing with its purchase.
“We won’t acquire the assets of the company until the first week of April,” said Jason Plummer, president of R.P. Acquisitions, when reached by phone on Friday. “We’ll have to briefly close it. We’ll clean it and then restock it. Then it will probably open a week or two after.”
Plummer said he expects the store to be completely empty when his company takes over, as liquidation sales have been ongoing.
“We have to bring in all new merchandise,” he said. “That will take a week to 10 days.”
Plummer said he also expects to retain current employees at the Watseka store.
“That’s our goal, absolutely,” he said.
R.P. Lumber Co. is headquartered in Edwardsville and is a family-owned retailer. It operates 72 hardware and building material stores throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming and Iowa. It has R.P. Lumber stores at 1991 Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais and one in Watseka. The company was founded in Staunton, Ill., in 1977 by Robert L. Plummer, chairman of R.P. Acquisitions Corp.
Jason Plummer, who is also a Republican state senator in Edwardsville, said the Stock+Field stores’ name will remain.
“What we’re doing with the Stock+Field is completely different,” he said. “They’ll operate as two different businesses.”
Stock+Field is a farm, home goods, outdoor and sporting goods retailer with stores in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. It’s similar to local retailers such as Tractor Supply Co. and Farm & Fleet.
Watseka businessman Jerry Gibbs sold the chain of 23 Big R stores to Whebbe in August 2018. Whebbe added two Michigan stores to the chain after the purchase.
Plummer said the purchase of Stock+Field was a good fit for R.P. Acquisitions, and it’s been reported that it will save 1,100 jobs.
“We like the space,” he said. “I’ve been aware of the company for a long time, and it’s similar to how we operate at R.P. Lumber.
“They’ve got great store personnel, great managers and a strong culture. We have the same culture,” Plummer said. “We’re in small communities, and some of the communities overlap. There was a lot about them that made a lot of sense.”
Watseka Mayor John Allhands said he had discussions with R.P. Acquisitions prior to the sale. He said the store is a great vendor for Watseka and the surrounding area.
“I just can’t say enough about the Plummers and the R.P. group,” Allhands said. “This is going to be huge for Watseka to maintain this store. Iroquois County and Watseka can definitely support a farm store, and this is huge that they’re taking back the employees. The Plummers and R.P. Lumber are just outstanding corporate citizens.
“I can’t say enough because they care about the communities they’re involved with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.