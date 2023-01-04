SPRINGFIELD — A measure that Illinois winemakers are looking to get passed in the lame-duck session of the Illinois General Assembly is designed to reduce the annual wine manufacturers’ fee back to the pre-COVID amount.

Senate Bill 1001 would reduce the wine manufacturers’ fee from $1,250 to its previous amount of $750 annually, which was in place before the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure passed the Illinois Senate last year but has yet to pass the House. Lame duck session begins Wednesday and ends Jan. 10.

State Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, told The Center Square that lawmakers are working to provide winemakers some relief.

