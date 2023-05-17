SPRINGFIELD – In March, a circuit court judge in Macon County sided with a group of plaintiffs led by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and declared the law unconstitutional. The state appealed directly to the Supreme Court, which put a hold on the Macon County decision and put the case on an expedited schedule.

The court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case. The plaintiffs argued that the law is unfair because it allows certain people, but not others, to continue buying and selling a category of firearms defined as “assault weapons.”

Plaintiffs’ attorney Jerry Stocks argued that because the law allows some people to continue owning the banned weapons — law enforcement officers, certain security guards, active-duty military personnel, and people who already owned those weapons before the law took effect, among others — it violates the state constitution’s equal protection clause. He also argued it violates a ban on “special legislation,” or legislation written for the benefit of one person or group of people.

Recommended for you