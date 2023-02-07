Senator Patrick Joyce (w/horizontal background)

Patrick Joyce

The Illinois Railroad Association announced State Senator Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, as a recipient of the Association’s annual Railroader of the Year Award.

“Senator Patrick Joyce is a true champion of the freight railroad system in Illinois,” said Tim Butler, president of the Illinois Railroad Association, in a news release. “He understands the importance of what our historic rail system means not just to Illinois, but our nation, our continent and our entire world.

“His hard-fought advocacy for issues promoting a robust freight rail system helps get our state’s goods to market, ensures that Illinoisans have the items they want to purchase on store shelves and continues the emphasis that rail is an environmentally-friendly method of shipping. The Illinois Railroad Association is proud to designate him as Railroader of the Year for 2022.”

