Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Region Beginning This Afternoon and Evening... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CST /2 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, highest near and north of the Kankakee River. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM CST /2 PM EST/ today to noon CST /1 PM EST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&