...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds to 35 kt and significant waves
to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — State Rep. Jackie Haas is developing a growing influence in Springfield within the state’s Republican Party.
Last week, Haas, the Illinois House of Representatives assistant minority leader, was appointed by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, to five House committees. In two of these committees — House Health Care Availability & Access and the Mental Health & Addiction Committee — she will hold the role of Republican spokeswoman.
The state representative from the 79th House District, Haas, of Bourbonnais, has been in Springfield since 2020. She was re-elected to her second two-year term in November.
The 79th District contains portions of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties.
She will also serve on the House Appropriations — Health & Human Services, Prescription Drug Affordability; and Human Services committees. In addition to that list, Haas was named to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a bipartisan, bicameral legislative oversight committee.
In her role on JCAR, Haas will join 11 other legislators to help oversee the rule-making process by state agencies. In this process, JCAR works to make sure the rules abide by the original intent of legislators when laws are passed, adequately inform the General Assembly of how laws are implemented through agency rulemaking and help facilitate a public understanding of rules and regulations.
“I am looking forward to getting to work in Springfield this session on JCAR which takes an essential role in the way our government works and serves people throughout our state,” Haas said in a news release.
“While JCAR is a new addition for me, I am excited to build on the work I have done throughout my tenure on the mental health and human services-based committees.”
Haas has previously served in those committee assignments in the prior General Assembly and has more than 30 years of experience as a community social worker and in working with underserved populations. She is also the CEO of the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health in Kankakee and has served in that role for 23 years.
“As a social worker, I understand how critical access to health care and behavioral health services, as well as human services and affordable prescription medication, are to Illinoisans,” Haas said.
“I’m eager to return to the Capitol to discuss and debate these issues in committees, and advance legislation to make improvements in these areas. I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join me in collaborating to ensure we have the best bills exiting these committees for all residents in our great state.”
Haas was appointed House Assistant Minority Leader by the first woman Republican Leader, Tony McCombie, for the 103rd General Assembly in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.