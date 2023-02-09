KANKAKEE — State Rep. Jackie Haas is developing a growing influence in Springfield within the state’s Republican Party.

Last week, Haas, the Illinois House of Representatives assistant minority leader, was appointed by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, to five House committees. In two of these committees — House Health Care Availability & Access and the Mental Health & Addiction Committee — she will hold the role of Republican spokeswoman.

The state representative from the 79th House District, Haas, of Bourbonnais, has been in Springfield since 2020. She was re-elected to her second two-year term in November.

