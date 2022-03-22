The state is doubling down on its efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Illinois.
On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the formation of a statewide Overdose Action Plan. The move comes two years after issuing an executive order creating a committee to address the problem, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.
“There are so many people who end up in a struggle with the disease that is addiction — self-medicating, trauma, simultaneous mental health challenges, a pain prescription gone wrong,” Pritzker said. “But no matter what brings someone here, their life is worth saving.”
In 2020, nearly 3,000 Illinois residents died of an opioid overdose, up 32.7% from 2019 and “the deadliest overdose year on record in Illinois,” Pritzker said during an event at the Westside Community Triage and Wellness Center in West Garfield Park.
Kankakee County is far from immune to such statistics.
For the 2020 fiscal year, which runs from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, there were 50 confirmed OD deaths in the county. In January of this year, local officials were sounding the alarm as seven fentanyl overdoses occurred in a 24-hour period. Just days later, two more OD deaths occurred.
During Monday’s announcement, Pritzker said the state has made “historic funding increases for mental and behavioral health.” And now, he said, it’s set to embark on the 2022 State of Illinois Overdose Action Plan, a comprehensive, equity-centric outline for combating the opioid epidemic.
That plan includes the hiring of David T. Jones as the state’s associate secretary for behavioral health at the Illinois Department of Human Services.
The position will be known as the Chief Behavioral Health Officer and it’s part of an effort “overhauling the state’s behavioral health support systems,” Pritzker said.
The state’s new overdose plan takes a holistic look at how “social determinants,” such as hunger, poverty, homelessness and unemployment, disparately impact the health of marginalized communities, Jones said, which can increase overdose rates.
“Everybody knows somebody who is struggling, and our support systems ought to reflect the universal importance of mental health,” Pritzker said.
In this new position, Jones says he will “work with people with lived expertise,” as well as behavioral health providers, elected officials, drug users and other stakeholders to “transform how Illinois supports mental, emotional and overall behavioral health wellness for everyone.”
Jones will work in coordination with the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative that Pritzker announced on Friday.
This new initiative will be a focused effort to improve services for children with significant behavioral health needs and its director, Dr. Dana Weiner, will deliver a set of recommendations by the end of 2022.
