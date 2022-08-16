IDOT infrastructure plan
Gov. JB Pritzker shakes the hand of Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman outside the IDOT building in Springfield Friday. The pair and other local officials outlined the state's six-year infrastructure spending plan. 
 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday laid out a $34.6 billion six-year spending plan for road, bridge, transit, rail, airport and port upkeep.

It’s the latest multi-year plan backed by the state’s 2019 Rebuild Illinois bipartisan infrastructure law, which doubled the state’s motor fuel tax from 19 to 38 cents per gallon and scheduled it to grow with the rate of inflation. That measure also increased driving-related fees, redirected a portion of the state’s sales tax on motor fuel to the road fund and authorized borrowing to pay for construction projects.

“A little over three years ago, I signed our historic bipartisan infrastructure program into law,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at a news conference at the IDOT building in Springfield. “And since then, Rebuild Illinois has undertaken a massive transformation of our state's transportation systems.”

