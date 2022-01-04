An Illinois state law set to go into effect Jan. 1 and prohibit counties from entering into agreements with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house detainees is now on hold.
The act, signed into law Aug. 2 by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, required that existing agreements between ICE and jail facilities in McHenry, Pulaski and Kankakee counties end at the close of 2021. It also prohibited any future agreements.
Kankakee County joined a lawsuit in September that challenged the state law, but the case was dismissed by a federal judge on Dec. 6.
On Thursday, however, a federal judge granted an extension while an appeal is considered. Authorities in McHenry and Kankakee counties now have until Jan. 13 to end the agreement and either release or transfer the detainees, according to an Associated Press story.
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said Monday that the county is still housing 39 detainees at Jerome Combs Detention Center.
“We have released a number of the detainees ICE has ruled on them, based on the policy change in Washington,” Downey said.
Downey didn’t have an exact number of detainees released or transferred as the number fluctuates from day to day, as some are released and the county is still receiving detainees. It’s ICE’s decision on who gets released, he said. Some of the detainees have been released from federal custody into the public.
“We released some and are deporting some,” Downey said.
Some of the ICE detainees were being held because they had entered the U.S. illegally, while some of those detained had committed crimes and were turned over to ICE.
“There’s still a need for ICE to have detainees,” Downey said. “... Those are the ones that [ICE is] needing to house. I imagine the ones that are just here illegally were the ones ICE is releasing, but I don’t know that for sure.”
Immigrant rights activists have celebrated the law for months, saying incarcerating people awaiting immigration proceedings is inhumane and costly, according to an Associated Press report. The Pulaski County Detention Center cleared out immigrant detainees during Labor Day weekend. Most of the roughly 50 detainees were transferred to either the two other Illinois facilities or Kansas.
“If they issue a permanent stay, which I’m hoping for, it will go through the court system,” Downey said. “… If the court rules in our favor, the state will move it to the next level.”
If an appeal is denied by the federal court?
“My understanding is if they rule in the [state’s favor], then it will be up to ICE to transfer them to another facility or whether they release them, depending on what the individuals were being held for,” Downey said.
For fiscal years 2016 through 2020, Kankakee County averaged 122 ICE detainees per day.
At those rates, according to the lawsuit, the county would lose nearly $4 million in revenue annually.
