Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders
Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders is encouraging public and nonpublic organizations to apply for funding to expand the availability of preschool in areas of the state that are currently underserved. He is pictured in his Springfield office. 
 Capitol News Illinois/Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD – Even though Gov. J.B. Pritzker has yet to sign the budget bill lawmakers just passed, the Illinois State Board of Education is seeking applicants for some of the new money contained in that bill.

ISBE is looking for new providers to offer preschool programs in areas of the state designated as “preschool deserts,” with the goal of creating 5,000 new preschool slots in the upcoming school year.

The $75 million in new funding available for new preschool slots this year is part of Pritzker’s $250 million “Smart Start Illinois” initiative, a four-year effort that seeks to make early childhood day care and preschool available and affordable to every family in the state who needs it.

