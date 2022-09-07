Press conference on REV Act

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference Tuesday to announce the state's first award of tax credits through the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act to a manufacturing company in Decatur. 

 Illinois.gov via Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The state on Tuesday announced the award of the first electric vehicle manufacturing-targeted tax incentives made possible by a law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last year.

The incentives come from the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which passed nearly unanimously and became law in November, and will provide an estimated $2.2 million in value to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.

The REV Act passed two months after the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which incentivizes EV adoption, driving Pritzker’s vision to make Illinois “the best place in North America to drive and manufacture an electric vehicle.”

