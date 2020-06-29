The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ minimum wage increases to $10 per hour this week, and state officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.
The change takes effect Wednesday as July begins.
The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1.
Prior to the January increase, the last time Illinois increased its minimum wage was a decade ago.
Minimum wages in Cook County and the city of Chicago are higher. The county will increase to $13 per hour on Wednesday, and the city to $13.50 for small employers and $14 for employers with 21 or more employees.
Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik said officials expect employers to abide by the change.
“While IDOL fully expects employers to abide by the new minimum wage, it is important for workers to inspect their checks to make sure they reflect the increase,” Kleinik said.
The new law maintains provisions for employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers, such as food servers, who regularly earn tips.
Tipped employees may be paid a minimum of 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage. These workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips.
