Bourbonnais Public Library, KCHF Cat Cafe (copy)

Kittens play on a chair at the Bourbonnais Public Library on June 18, during the library’s inaugural Cat Cafe event hosted in conjunction with the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. Spring in Illinois is known as “kitten season” when cats that are not spayed or neutered have litters that often wind up in shelters.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Spring is Kitten Season in Illinois. To cut down on the number of litters of kittens born this spring, Spay Illinois Pet Well Clinics is partnering with Kankakee County Animal Control in March to help Kankakee County residents.

Spaying female cats prevents unwanted litters, keeps kittens out of already overcrowded shelters and prevents certain cancers and uterine infections. Neutering male cats can reduce the incidence of inappropriate marking/spraying and aggression.

Any cat spay or neuter scheduled and performed at Spay Illinois from March 1 through May 31, with a coupon provided by Kankakee County Animal Control for $30 off, will only cost cat owners $55. Pet transports will be provided on March 15, 22 and 29 from Kankakee County Animal Control. A microchip can be added, as well as vaccines for an additional fee. More information on pricing can be found at spayillinois.org.

Recommended for you