When stopping at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, it’s not unusual to see folks walking around and enjoying the art. It is, however, uncommon to stop in and see a security detail.

Such a thing happened Wednesday morning when U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., made a visit to the gallery after attending the ribbon cutting at the new River Valley Metro station on East Chestnut Street.

When Durbin’s state scheduler became aware of the gallery, a visit was added to his itinerary.

