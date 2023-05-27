U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, visits the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism in Kankakee as director Janice Miller talks about a collaborative piece by the artists Wednesday morning.
When stopping at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, it’s not unusual to see folks walking around and enjoying the art. It is, however, uncommon to stop in and see a security detail.
Such a thing happened Wednesday morning when U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., made a visit to the gallery after attending the ribbon cutting at the new River Valley Metro station on East Chestnut Street.
When Durbin’s state scheduler became aware of the gallery, a visit was added to his itinerary.
“This is remarkable,” Durbin said after completing the tour of the two-story site. “To think that for seven or eight years, it’s given an opportunity for young men and women who are dealing with autism to be able to express themselves through art. It’s impressive.”
Veteran gallery artists Drew Carriker, Jenna Varley and Philip Wiersma — along with director Janice Miller — took the senator through the gallery, stopping to point out different pieces and exhibits.
“This is your creation?” Durbin asked Carriker while looking at the Gilman resident’s sculptures.
“You’re really good at this,” he said.
After the tour, Durbin reflected on the importance of such a space that fosters creativity.
“As I toured with two of [the artists] and they pointed out their artwork, it’s not only a great source of pride, in many ways it’s a surprising display of talent,” he said. “And who knows where they would’ve found that opportunity if this Merchant Street gallery was not [here].”
Durbin said he was glad to include the stop on his trip to Kankakee, and noted that he has friends with children who have autism who are currently reaching adulthood.
“It’s a different challenge,” he said. “They’re trying to place them where they’ll be in the world and some of them will be inclined toward art if they have an opportunity like this gallery offers.”
