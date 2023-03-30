State Sen. Laura Fine health care cover-ups bill
State Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, is pictured on the Senate floor Wednesday. She is the sponsor of a bill that would prohibit health care workers who have been the subject of a substantiated claim of “material obstruction” of an abuse investigation from further employment in the health care field. 
 Capitol News Illinois/Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD – A measure spurred by reports of abuse at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and will head to the House.

The bill would prohibit health care workers who have been the subject of a substantiated claim of “material obstruction” of an abuse investigation from further employment in the health care field.

Those workers would be added to the Department of Public Health’s Health Care Worker Registry, which tracks the subjects of substantiated complaints. It would also prohibit anyone with a substantiated complaint of physical or sexual abuse, financial exploitation, egregious neglect, or material obstruction from “any involvement in any capacity” with state-funded mental health or developmental disability services.

