State Sen. Emil Jones III
State Sen. Emil Jones III is pictured outside of the Illinois Senate in January 2020, speaking to supporters after supporting Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, for Senate president over Sen. Kimberly Lightford, of Maywood. 
 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD – State Sen. Emil Jones III has been charged in federal court with three criminal counts tied to his dealings with a red light camera company.

Jones, a Chicago Democrat, is the son of former Senate President Emil Jones Jr. The younger Jones has served in the Senate since 2009 following his father’s retirement. He is deputy majority leader and chairs the Committee on Licensed Activities.

He also is on the ballot for reelection in November and does not have an opponent.

Recommended for you