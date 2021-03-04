Nearly 5,000 pandemic-related complaints flooded Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office in 2020, putting it at the top of the office’s annual list of Top 10 consumer complaints.
In 2020, the attorney general’s office received a total of 20,632 written complaints. In addition, its hotlines received thousands of phone calls regarding a variety of issues, including those connected to the pandemic.
Individuals lodged complaints regarding price gouging; travel and event refunds after events were canceled or postponed; struggles paying mortgages, rent and other debts; unlawful car repossessions; and identity theft connected to unemployment insurance benefits fraud.
“Throughout the last year, my office saw scammers using the COVID pandemic to defraud the residents of Illinois, so during Consumer Protection Week, I encourage people to learn how to recognize scams, particularly as the impacts of the pandemic continue,” Raoul said.
“As more residents become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, I urge people to be on the lookout for vaccine scams and other types of fraud, and to use the free resources available on the Attorney General’s website.”
Raoul’s office began to experience an increase in consumer complaints early in the pandemic, as individuals reported price increases on essential items such as paper products, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, food and personal protective equipment.
Raoul’s office mediated complaints by contacting businesses and sending more than a hundred letters confirming businesses’ compliance with state consumer protection and price gouging laws.
Raoul also partnered with other state attorneys general to urge Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart and Craigslist to monitor for price gouging by online sellers using those services, and took action against those sellers for unlawful price gouging. Additionally, Raoul led a coalition of attorneys general that filed an amicus brief supporting the state of Kentucky’s authority — and that of all states — to enforce state price gouging laws.
Raoul was able to obtain refunds for Illinois consumers who purchased tickets for events or travel that were canceled due to the pandemic. He also took several enforcement actions against retailers, home repair companies, and automobile dealers regarding deceptive advertisements related to the pandemic.
Additionally, the office entered into settlements with several automobile dealers and repossession companies that repossessed vehicles during the pandemic in violation of the Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order putting a hold on any such transactions.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureau saved consumers more than $20 million through litigation and mediation in 2020 and obtained an additional approximately $26 million in penalties and enforcement judgments, according to a press release.
