SPRINGFIELD — One of the top Republican leaders in the U.S. House told the Illinois GOP Thursday that the state party can rebound, despite its devastating losses in the 2018 elections.
“It was a tough cycle for us in a lot of states, but Illinois was one of the ones where it was the toughest,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, told the party faithful gathered at the Illinois State Fair. “And then you look at that and go, ‘Is it ever going to get better again, can we ever take our state back?’ You absolutely can take your state back, and you will take your state back by fighting the machine.”
Scalise was the keynote speaker at the Republican Day picnic at the fair, where the theme of the day was “Fight the Machine,” a reference to the Illinois Democratic Party. He noted that Louisiana politics also was once dominated by a Democratic machine, but Republicans have since wrested control of it.
“The ghost of Huey Long still walks the state capitol in Baton Rouge in many places, but we finally took it back,” he said. “Today we have majorities in the House, in the Senate, and by the end of this year we will have every single statewide elected office as Republican. That’s how far we’ve come. And in just a short period of time, you can do that too.”
Scalise, 53, has served in Congress since 2008. Before that he served 12 years in the Louisiana House, followed by four months in the state Senate. But he was thrust into the national consciousness in June 2017 when he and three other people were shot and wounded by a gunman while practicing for an upcoming congressional softball game.
Also on the field at the time was Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, who introduced Scalise at Thursday’s event.
