School supplies
School supplies are among the items that may be purchased with a reduced state sales tax rate from Friday through Aug. 14. 
 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD – Beginning Friday and lasting through Aug. 14, the state will reduce its sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies.

The “tax holiday” was included in Gov. JB Pritzker’s “family relief plan,” one prong of several bills making up the Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget. The tax breaks passed with nearly unanimous support in the General Assembly and provided an estimated $1.8 billion in tax relief for Illinoisans.

“These past two-and-a-half years, for everyone, of managing through the pandemic has been hard,” Pritzker said at a news conference Thursday. “And the last nine months of inflation on top of that has strained the budgets of parents and teachers alike. Prices have risen for everything from gas to groceries to school supplies, and everyone is taking a hit. It's at moments like these that we need thoughtful and creative solutions that provide financial relief for Illinois families.”

