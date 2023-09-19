Semi-automatic firearms in cabinet

Semi-automatic firearms behind a locked cabinet at a retailer in Springfield with a note to who can purchase such weapons.

 The Center Square/Greg Bishop

With Illinois State Police saying they’ve filed emergency rules for Illinois’ gun and magazine ban registry, the law still faces legal challenges in federal and state court.

A ruling on the Second Amendment challenges is pending out of the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. A separate case challenging the law on vagueness grounds is in the Southern District of Illinois federal court next month.

Despite that, Illinois State Police announced Monday they’ve filed rules for the gun registry that opens Oct. 1 through the state’s Firearm Owner ID card portal.

